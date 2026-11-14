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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Oakland Right Now
Oakland neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week, from furniture to beauty supplies. Take a look and see if something here is a match for your home.
Conair Curling Iron (Broadway Terrace / Rockridge)
Item: Conair curling iron
Condition: Very lightly used (see photos in listing)
Location: Broadway Terrace / Rockridge, Oakland, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Simple curling iron, good if you need a backup or a starter tool. The poster notes it’s barely used and has photos so you can check the condition before you go. Pickup timing is flexible and they’re looking to give it away as soon as possible.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Two IKEA White Chairs FREE
Item: Two white IKEA chairs with gray metal legs
Condition: Not stated (assume used)
Location: PasoRobles–Bishops–Balboa area, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Pair of simple white chairs with sturdy gray metal legs. Great as extra dining chairs, desk chairs, or for a small apartment.
Stone Face Sculpture on Wooden Base
Item: Small stone-and-wood sculpture, each piece has a unique “face”
Condition: New, handmade
Location: Bushrod, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Local artist is giving neighbors a chance to adopt one of several small sculptures. Each is made from stone and wood with its own character. You message them, set a time, see the pieces in person, and choose one to take home. Offered as a gift with no strings attached.
FREE! Containers, Makeup, Shampoo, Lint Roller
Items:
- Native shampoo
- Lint roller
- Misc beauty items
- 2 containers: one plastic Sterilite bin (no lid) + one metal IKEA Boaxel drawer (usable for storage)
- Wax warmer (works fine, has wax in it)
Condition: Used – Good
Location: Oakland / Jack London Square
Source: Facebook Marketplace
Nice little bundle of household and beauty freebies, plus two storage containers and a working wax warmer. Good for organizing a bathroom or vanity on a budget.
👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace
Large Piece of Plywood – Almost 6’ Tall
Item: Large plywood sheet, almost 6 feet tall
Condition: New
Location: Adams Point, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Good for DIY projects, shelving, or temporary walls. Since it’s nearly 6 feet tall, you’ll want a vehicle that can safely carry a large board.
Wooden Headboard with Queen Frame
Item: Solid wooden headboard with queen-size frame
Condition: Great condition
Location: Adams Point, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Natural-finish wood headboard plus matching queen frame. A nice upgrade if you’re sleeping with just a mattress and want a sturdier setup.
4 Unopened AirFit X-Small Nasal Pillows for ResMed 10 CPAP
Item: Four unopened AirFit nasal pillows (size X-Small) for ResMed 10 CPAP
Condition: Unopened
Location: Forestland Heights / Montclair district (Manzanita Drive), Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Perfect for someone using a ResMed 10 CPAP who needs extra nasal pillows in X-small. The poster has switched to different gear and hopes these can help someone else. They ask that you text the number in the listing to get the exact address and arrange pickup.
Xmas Colored Gift Wrapping Paper
Item: Holiday-colored gift wrapping paper
Condition: Not stated
Location: Oakland, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Festive wrapping paper for the holiday season. Handy if you want to save money on gift wrap or need extra for last-minute presents. Photos in the listing show the colors and patterns.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Sagittarius Sticker
Item: Sagittarius-themed sticker
Size: 3 inches by 2 inches
Condition: Not stated
Location: Oakland, CA
Source: trashnothing.com
Small sticker for Sagittarius fans—nice for a laptop, notebook, or water bottle. Listing includes a photo so you can see the design.
👉 See this item on trashnothing
Set of 2 White Wooden Chairs with Cushions
Item: Two white wooden chairs with blue round cushions
Condition: Good condition
Location: Santa Fe neighborhood, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Simple, clean-looking chairs with comfy blue cushions. Great as dining chairs or for a small breakfast nook.
Tenaya Lodge Green Water Bottle
Item: Green Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite water bottle
Size: About 8 ounces
Features: Attached screw top
Location: Adams Point, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor
Small reusable bottle, good for short walks, kids, or tossing in a bag. Screw top is attached so it’s harder to lose.
Free items in Oakland tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster soon. It’s a nice way to save money and keep good stuff out of the landfill.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
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