Oakland neighbors are giving away all kinds of free items this week, from furniture to beauty supplies. Take a look and see if something here is a match for your home.

Item: Conair curling iron

Condition: Very lightly used (see photos in listing)

Location: Broadway Terrace / Rockridge, Oakland, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Simple curling iron, good if you need a backup or a starter tool. The poster notes it’s barely used and has photos so you can check the condition before you go. Pickup timing is flexible and they’re looking to give it away as soon as possible.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Two white IKEA chairs with gray metal legs

Condition: Not stated (assume used)

Location: PasoRobles–Bishops–Balboa area, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Pair of simple white chairs with sturdy gray metal legs. Great as extra dining chairs, desk chairs, or for a small apartment.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Small stone-and-wood sculpture, each piece has a unique “face”

Condition: New, handmade

Location: Bushrod, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Local artist is giving neighbors a chance to adopt one of several small sculptures. Each is made from stone and wood with its own character. You message them, set a time, see the pieces in person, and choose one to take home. Offered as a gift with no strings attached.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Items:

Native shampoo

Lint roller

Misc beauty items

2 containers : one plastic Sterilite bin (no lid) + one metal IKEA Boaxel drawer (usable for storage)

: one plastic Sterilite bin (no lid) + one metal IKEA Boaxel drawer (usable for storage) Wax warmer (works fine, has wax in it)

Condition: Used – Good

Location: Oakland / Jack London Square

Source: Facebook Marketplace

Nice little bundle of household and beauty freebies, plus two storage containers and a working wax warmer. Good for organizing a bathroom or vanity on a budget.

👉 See this item on Facebook Marketplace

Item: Large plywood sheet, almost 6 feet tall

Condition: New

Location: Adams Point, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Good for DIY projects, shelving, or temporary walls. Since it’s nearly 6 feet tall, you’ll want a vehicle that can safely carry a large board.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Solid wooden headboard with queen-size frame

Condition: Great condition

Location: Adams Point, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Natural-finish wood headboard plus matching queen frame. A nice upgrade if you’re sleeping with just a mattress and want a sturdier setup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Four unopened AirFit nasal pillows (size X-Small) for ResMed 10 CPAP

Condition: Unopened

Location: Forestland Heights / Montclair district (Manzanita Drive), Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Perfect for someone using a ResMed 10 CPAP who needs extra nasal pillows in X-small. The poster has switched to different gear and hopes these can help someone else. They ask that you text the number in the listing to get the exact address and arrange pickup.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Holiday-colored gift wrapping paper

Condition: Not stated

Location: Oakland, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Festive wrapping paper for the holiday season. Handy if you want to save money on gift wrap or need extra for last-minute presents. Photos in the listing show the colors and patterns.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Sagittarius-themed sticker

Size: 3 inches by 2 inches

Condition: Not stated

Location: Oakland, CA

Source: trashnothing.com

Small sticker for Sagittarius fans—nice for a laptop, notebook, or water bottle. Listing includes a photo so you can see the design.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Item: Two white wooden chairs with blue round cushions

Condition: Good condition

Location: Santa Fe neighborhood, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Simple, clean-looking chairs with comfy blue cushions. Great as dining chairs or for a small breakfast nook.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Item: Green Tenaya Lodge at Yosemite water bottle

Size: About 8 ounces

Features: Attached screw top

Location: Adams Point, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

Small reusable bottle, good for short walks, kids, or tossing in a bag. Screw top is attached so it’s harder to lose.

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Oakland tend to go quickly, so if something here looks useful, click through and message the poster soon. It’s a nice way to save money and keep good stuff out of the landfill.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.