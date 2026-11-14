⚠️ Nationwide FAA ground stop affecting flights at OAK

Issued November 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a nationwide ground stop, and Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK) is being affected.

OAK reports:

Delays and disruptions to both departing and arriving flights

to both Ongoing coordination with airlines and federal aviation authorities

If you’re flying today:

Check your flight status directly with your airline

Use the airline’s mobile app or website for the latest updates before heading to the airport

Airport officials say the safety and security of travelers is their top priority and that they will share more updates as they receive information from the FAA and airline partners.