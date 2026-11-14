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⚠️ FAA ground stop causing flight delays at OAK today
11 days ago
⚠️ Nationwide FAA ground stop affecting flights at OAK
Issued November 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered a nationwide ground stop, and Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (OAK) is being affected.
OAK reports:
- Delays and disruptions to both departing and arriving flights
- Ongoing coordination with airlines and federal aviation authorities
If you’re flying today:
- Check your flight status directly with your airline
- Use the airline’s mobile app or website for the latest updates before heading to the airport
Airport officials say the safety and security of travelers is their top priority and that they will share more updates as they receive information from the FAA and airline partners.
More Info: Statement from Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport (...
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