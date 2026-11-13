The City of Oakland is sharing storm safety tips. Neighbors are asked to clear gutters and storm drains of leaves and trash to help stop flooding. People should trim trees to handle wind and rain and prepare a 3-day emergency kit. Residents can also join the Adopt-A-Drain program to borrow tools and help keep drains clear on their block.

Oakland residents can pick up to 10 free sandbags and 20 feet of plastic sheeting at the Municipal Service Center at 7107 Edgewater Dr from Mon-Fri, 8 am-4 pm and Sat-Sun, 8 am-4:30 pm, and at the Drainage Services Facility at 5921 Shepherd Canyon Rd from Mon-Fri, 7 am-3:30 pm. For urgent infrastructure issues, people should call 3-1-1 or 510-615-5565. Neighbors are also urged to sign up for AC Alert for emergency weather updates.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Oakland