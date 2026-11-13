Oakland’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with strong demand in mental health and advanced nursing. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look this week.

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Telecare Corporation Location: Oakland, CA (supports programs across the Bay Area)

(supports programs across the Bay Area) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, generally 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, hours vary)

(Mon–Fri, generally 8:00 AM–4:30 PM, hours vary) Salary: $108,905 – $147,542 starting range, based on experience

Mid-level leadership role overseeing clinical teams in adult mental health programs, stepping in where there are vacancies or leaves (2–3 month assignments, with travel across the region). Great fit if you’re a licensed LCSW/LMFT/LPCC/PhD/PsyD with 3+ years post-grad clinical experience and at least 1 year in leadership, and you want strong benefits plus room to shape quality of care.

Employer: UCSF Health (Benioff Children’s Hospital)

(Benioff Children’s Hospital) Location: Oakland, CA (works across Oakland & San Francisco)

(works across Oakland & San Francisco) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Advanced practice nursing role supporting complex fetal and high-risk obstetric patients through the Fetal Treatment Center. You’ll lead care coordination, improve referral and navigation systems, and act as a clinical expert for patients, families, and staff. Best for someone with a Master’s in nursing, 5+ years in high-risk OB/fetal medicine, CA RN license, advanced practice certification (CNS/NP/CRNA), and national certification.

Employer: Telecare Corporation

Telecare Corporation Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time (PM shift, 3:00 PM–11:30 PM, Thu–Mon )

(PM shift, ) Salary: $23.00 – $23.71/hour starting range

Hands-on role supporting adults in a psychiatric hospital setting, focusing on daily living, safety, and recovery goals. Good match if you have a high school diploma + 2 years psych experience (or BA/BS + 1 year), basic nursing skills (CNA or similar accepted), and current or soon-to-be CPR/First Aid/CPI certifications.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be just right.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.