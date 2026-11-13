Oakland’s transportation scene is busy right now, from airport maintenance to county road crews. If you like hands-on work that keeps people and traffic moving, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines Location: Oakland, CA (OAK Airport)

Salary: $36.92/hour + $10,000 sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time, union, non-exempt

Apply by: 11/20/2026, 7:00 PM PT

This role handles repair and maintenance on Hawaiian Airlines aircraft, including engines, electrical, hydraulic, and more. You’ll need an FAA Airframe & Powerplant license, your own tools, and flexibility for nights, weekends, and holidays; in return you get stand-by travel perks, 401(k) match, medical/dental/vision, and annual bonus plans.

Employer: Alameda County Public Works Agency

Location: Hayward, CA (serving Alameda County/Oakland area)

Salary: $47.38–$56.64/hour (about $98,550–$117,811/year)

Type: Permanent full-time

Filing deadline: 12/4/2026, 5:00 PM

Support the Transportation Engineering – Traffic Engineering Division with traffic studies, field investigations, data collection, and technical drawings/maps. Great fit if you have sub-professional engineering/transportation experience and some related college units, and want stable county benefits plus a mix of office and field work.

Employer: Alameda County Public Works Agency

Location: Hayward, CA (serving Alameda County/Oakland area)

Salary: $56.11/hour (about $116,708.80/year)

Type: Permanent full-time

Filing deadline: 11/30/2026, 5:00 PM

Lead a field crew that builds and maintains roads, bridges, and flood control channels. You’ll need a California Class A Commercial Driver’s License with Tank (N) endorsement, valid Medical Certificate, and 18 months clean driving record, plus experience leading construction or maintenance crews.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and share it with a friend—transportation roles like these tend to open doors to more local opportunities.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.