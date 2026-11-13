Oakland’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from neighborhood spas to campus dining and hospital coffee bars. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like working with people and staying on your feet.

Employer: Piedmont Springs

Piedmont Springs Location: Oakland, CA (neighborhood spa)

(neighborhood spa) Type: Part-time , day shifts 10:00 AM–4:00 PM , 5 days/week (must work Saturday, Sunday, Monday & Tuesday )

, day shifts , 5 days/week (must work ) Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour

Active, hands-on front desk role where you greet guests, book appointments, handle payments, flip spa rooms, do laundry, and keep the space clean and stocked. Good fit if you like moving around, staying busy, and can reliably work the same daytime schedule each week.

Employer: Sodexo (Sutter/Stanford coffee shop)

(Sutter/Stanford coffee shop) Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $58,735–$76,010 per year

Lead a small team (about 4 people) running a hospital coffee shop, with a focus on barista operations, cash handling, POS systems, and guest experience. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services

Location: Mills College, 5000 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94613

Type: Full-time , Saturday–Wednesday, 12:30 PM–9:00 PM

, Pay: $23.00–$24.50 per hour

Campus prep cook role where you follow recipes, prep and cook food, work multiple stations, and keep everything clean and safe under HACCP rules. Offers training and development, retirement plan, health and wellness programs, and for full-time staff, medical, dental, vision, and other benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.