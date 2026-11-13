undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Oakland Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Oakland’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from neighborhood spas to campus dining and hospital coffee bars. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like working with people and staying on your feet.
Front Desk / Guest Services & Spa Operations Associate
- Employer: Piedmont Springs
- Location: Oakland, CA (neighborhood spa)
- Type: Part-time, day shifts 10:00 AM–4:00 PM, 5 days/week (must work Saturday, Sunday, Monday & Tuesday)
- Pay: $20.00–$22.00 per hour
Active, hands-on front desk role where you greet guests, book appointments, handle payments, flip spa rooms, do laundry, and keep the space clean and stocked. Good fit if you like moving around, staying busy, and can reliably work the same daytime schedule each week.
Retail Food Manager 2 – Coffee Shop
- Employer: Sodexo (Sutter/Stanford coffee shop)
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $58,735–$76,010 per year
Lead a small team (about 4 people) running a hospital coffee shop, with a focus on barista operations, cash handling, POS systems, and guest experience. Comes with benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, holidays, and growth opportunities.
Prep Cook (Full Time) – Mills College
- Employer: Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services
- Location: Mills College, 5000 MacArthur Blvd, Oakland, CA 94613
- Type: Full-time, Saturday–Wednesday, 12:30 PM–9:00 PM
- Pay: $23.00–$24.50 per hour
Campus prep cook role where you follow recipes, prep and cook food, work multiple stations, and keep everything clean and safe under HACCP rules. Offers training and development, retirement plan, health and wellness programs, and for full-time staff, medical, dental, vision, and other benefits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and often has other openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.