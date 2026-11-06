🍽️ Several Oakland Food & Hospitality Jobs, $20–$71K+

Oakland’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good coffee, or fresh-baked pastries, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Tierra Mia Coffee Co.

Tierra Mia Coffee Co. Location: Oakland, CA (café location)

(café location) Salary: From $71,000 per year + bonus

Type: Full-time, in-person (includes some weekends)

Run the whole café operation: lead baristas and supervisors, handle hiring and training, keep drinks top quality, and drive sales. Good fit if you have 1+ year retail management, love craft coffee, and want benefits like health, dental, and paid time off.

Employer: Starter Bakery

Starter Bakery Location: College Avenue, Oakland, CA

Salary: $20.00–$25.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Type: Full-time, in-person

Schedule: 3:30am–12:00pm, Wednesday–Sunday

Hands-on role doing both savory prep and pastry work—from sandwiches and fillings to helping bake and finish breads and pastries. Great if you have kitchen or bakery experience, want cross-training in baking and cake decorating, and like perks such as health, dental, 401(k), PTO, and employee discount.

Employer: The Melt

The Melt Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, in-person (about 40–50 hours/week, includes weekends)

Support the General Manager at a fast-casual spot, leading shifts, coaching crew, and keeping service fast, friendly, and clean. A match if you have 1–2 years restaurant management in fast casual/QSR and want a company that focuses on promotion from within.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many managers are open to training the right person with a good attitude.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.