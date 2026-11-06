🛒 Oakland Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

Oakland’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, especially in grocery and pet care. If you like helping people (and sometimes pets), these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Save Mart Companies

The Save Mart Companies Location: 3000 East 9th Street, Oakland, CA 94601

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.34–$27.00 per hour

Grocery role where you might work in cashiering, produce, meat/seafood, bakery/deli, or janitorial. Good fit if you like staying busy, helping shoppers, and don’t mind being on your feet and lifting up to 40 lbs.

Employer: Grocery Outlet

Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.20 per hour + benefits (medical, dental, vision & more)

Lead front-end operations while keeping the store clean, stocked, and friendly. Mix of customer service, light management tasks, stocking, and handling overrides/voids—great if you have grocery or retail experience and like being the go-to person.

Employer: Vetncare / Montclair Pet Hospital

Location: Montclair neighborhood, Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time (four 10-hour days, Mon–Thu, 7:30 am–6:00 pm )

(four 10-hour days, ) Pay: $22–$28 per hour

Front-desk role helping pet owners with appointments, calls, and check-ins in a busy neighborhood animal hospital. Comes with 3-day weekends, strong benefits, and lots of contact with both people and pets.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are where you really find out if it’s a match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.