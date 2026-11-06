🎁 Community Freebies in Oakland — From Plants to Appliances

Oakland neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week, from plants and kids’ clothes to a full-size appliance. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: Lovely succulent garden in planter

Details: Assortment of succulent plants in a 48" x 3.5" x 3.5" planter. Previously attached to a fence so trailing plants can hang. Owner is moving and can’t take it along.

Condition: Not stated, but described as a “lovely assortment.”

Location: Lower Piedmont, Piedmont, CA

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Denim UCLA Bruins tote bag

Details: Denim tote with UCLA Bruins logo. Great for groceries, books, or game-day gear.

Condition: Not stated.

Location: Eastmont Hills, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Eco-friendly tote bag

Details: Reusable tote from The Nature Conservancy. Handy for errands and cutting down on plastic bags.

Condition: Not stated.

Location: Eastmont Hills, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Bundle of baby clothes (12–18 months)

Details: Includes various tops, shorts, and a striped onesie. Nice starter set if your little one is moving into this size.

Condition: Not stated.

Location: Woodminster, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: HPZ dog stroller

Details: Used for a 50 lb bulldog. Poster says it was a lifesaver during surgery recovery: super sturdy, glides smoothly, and has very reliable brakes. A bit tricky to unfold and takes up space, which is why it’s being given away.

Condition: Works perfectly, with unfolding noted as a little tricky.

Location: Park, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Working refrigerator

Details: Current owner is upgrading to a larger fridge and doesn’t want this one to go to the dump. Has some wear and tear but “still works just fine.” Great option if you need a fridge on a budget.

Condition: Working, with cosmetic wear noted.

Location: Tompkins Ave, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

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Item: Haunted house craft kit (Ages 6+)

Details: Unopened create-your-own haunted house kit. Includes puffy paint, foam stickers, and more. Non-toxic and easy to save for next Halloween.

Condition: Unopened.

Location: Upper Santa Ray, Oakland, CA

Source: Nextdoor

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Free items in Oakland tend to get claimed quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.