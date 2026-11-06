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Oakland

🎁 Community Freebies in Oakland — From Plants to Appliances

8 days ago

Oakland neighbors are giving away some very handy free items this week, from plants and kids’ clothes to a full-size appliance. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.

Succulent Garden

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02O4L2_1GoMvmxb00

Item: Lovely succulent garden in planter
Details: Assortment of succulent plants in a 48" x 3.5" x 3.5" planter. Previously attached to a fence so trailing plants can hang. Owner is moving and can’t take it along.
Condition: Not stated, but described as a “lovely assortment.”
Location: Lower Piedmont, Piedmont, CA
Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

UCLA Bruins Tote Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubrLJ_1GoMvmxb00

Item: Denim UCLA Bruins tote bag
Details: Denim tote with UCLA Bruins logo. Great for groceries, books, or game-day gear.
Condition: Not stated.
Location: Eastmont Hills, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

The Nature Conservancy Tote Bag

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7BAh_1GoMvmxb00

Item: Eco-friendly tote bag
Details: Reusable tote from The Nature Conservancy. Handy for errands and cutting down on plastic bags.
Condition: Not stated.
Location: Eastmont Hills, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Assorted 12–18mo Clothes Bundle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lni6a_1GoMvmxb00

Item: Bundle of baby clothes (12–18 months)
Details: Includes various tops, shorts, and a striped onesie. Nice starter set if your little one is moving into this size.
Condition: Not stated.
Location: Woodminster, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

HPZ Dog Stroller

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CklzS_1GoMvmxb00

Item: HPZ dog stroller
Details: Used for a 50 lb bulldog. Poster says it was a lifesaver during surgery recovery: super sturdy, glides smoothly, and has very reliable brakes. A bit tricky to unfold and takes up space, which is why it’s being given away.
Condition: Works perfectly, with unfolding noted as a little tricky.
Location: Park, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free Refrigerator

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lMaOK_1GoMvmxb00

Item: Working refrigerator
Details: Current owner is upgrading to a larger fridge and doesn’t want this one to go to the dump. Has some wear and tear but “still works just fine.” Great option if you need a fridge on a budget.
Condition: Working, with cosmetic wear noted.
Location: Tompkins Ave, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Create-Your-Own Haunted House Kit

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wksRN_1GoMvmxb00

Item: Haunted house craft kit (Ages 6+)
Details: Unopened create-your-own haunted house kit. Includes puffy paint, foam stickers, and more. Non-toxic and easy to save for next Halloween.
Condition: Unopened.
Location: Upper Santa Ray, Oakland, CA
Source: Nextdoor

👉 See this item on Nextdoor

Free items in Oakland tend to get claimed quickly, so if something catches your eye, click through, message the poster, and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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