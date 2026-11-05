🎓 Oakland Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Training Roles

Oakland’s education scene is busy right now, with new roles popping up in schools and community programs. Here are several solid options if you love teaching, training, or youth work.

Employer: Lighthouse Community Public Schools

Lighthouse Community Public Schools Location: Oakland, CA (East Oakland TK–12 public charter network)

(East Oakland TK–12 public charter network) Type: Full-time, 10-month (1.0 FTE, exempt)

Salary: $61,500–$105,000 starting range, plus 100% employee health coverage, 50% for dependents, and 8% employer retirement match

Teach multiple sections of middle school Humanities and a daily advisory “Crew” in a mission-driven, EL Education–inspired school focused on social justice and college readiness for students of color. This role is ideal if you’re an anti-racist educator with a CA teaching credential (or ability to get one) who wants strong collaboration time, student-free PD days, and a clear impact in East Oakland.

Employer: Roots Community Health Center

Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Not stated (education/training role within a health organization)

Not stated (education/training role within a health organization) Salary: Not listed

Design and deliver equity-driven trainings for staff, trainees, and partners, including Community Health Worker classroom curriculum, workforce development modules, and Adult Mental Health First Aid certification. Great fit if you have experience in community health or clinical settings, are comfortable with e-learning tools, and want to support marginalized communities through education and skills-building.

Employer: Concorde Education

Location: Oakland, CA (partner schools & community sites)

(partner schools & community sites) Type: Independent contractor, part-time

Schedule: Typically 1–4 instructional hours per week for 8–10 week programs

Typically for programs Compensation: Most assignments pay $50–$65 per instructional hour

Lead fun, short-term enrichment classes for K–12 students in areas like STEM, coding, arts, sports, chess, tutoring, and more. Perfect if you have youth experience (teaching, coaching, camps, mentoring) and want flexible, side-gig style work where you can share your skills without committing to a full-time classroom job.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—Oakland roles like these don’t stay open for long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.