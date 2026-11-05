💻 Oakland IT Jobs With Multiple Senior Roles & $100K+ Pay

Oakland’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior folks who like data, analytics, and complex systems. Here are several solid IT openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Delta Dental Ins.

Delta Dental Ins. Location: Oakland, CA (national role; some states excluded)

(national role; some states excluded) Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,500 – $200,400 base pay range (national)

Design and own modern, cloud‑native data architecture using tools like Snowflake, Matillion, Microsoft Azure, Power BI, Tableau. This is a senior role where you set data standards, enable AI/ML use cases, mentor other architects/engineers, and work closely with IT leadership and business partners.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Location: Oakland, CA (Hybrid, within PG&E service territory)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Bay Area): $102,000 – $162,000 (range around min–midpoint $102,000 – $132,000)

Support IT Field Operations by creating and maintaining guidance docs for telecom field work, plus providing technical support, quality control, and training. Good fit if you have 8+ years in electric or telecom, like improving processes, and don’t mind some travel across the PG&E territory.

Employer: Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E)

Location: Oakland, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary (Bay Area): $126,000 – $200,000 (PG&E expects most hires around $126,000 – $163,000)

Lead a team of business analysts doing data analysis, dashboards, and reporting for Energy Delivery. You’ll manage day‑to‑day work, guide Power BI and analytics projects, and present insights to managers and senior directors—great if you have 5+ years’ experience and want a step up into leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—Oakland employers often hire for similar roles off the same posting.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.