📣 Oakland Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Oakland has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from street-level community work to high-end enterprise deals. If you’re in sales or account management, there’s likely something here that fits your style.

Employer: Vanguard

Vanguard Location: Oakland, CA (West Coast–based, heavy travel)

(West Coast–based, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior institutional sales role owning a portfolio of large strategic accounts across retirement and other institutional assets. You’ll lead complex, long-cycle deals, work closely with C‑suite decision makers, and coordinate cross-functional teams to grow Vanguard’s institutional business.

Employer: Everlaw

Location: Oakland, CA (hybrid: in office M/W/Th)

(hybrid: in office M/W/Th) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Base $100,000–$125,000; OTE $200,000–$250,000

Own a plaintiff-focused territory selling Everlaw’s litigation and investigation platform to law firms. You’ll run full-cycle, complex sales, grow existing accounts, travel to client sites and conferences, and earn strong commission plus equity and robust benefits.

Employer: ApexConnect

Location: Oakland, CA (in-person, field-based)

Type: Other (commission-based sales)

Pay: $19.00–$37.00 per hour (uncapped commission)

Field sales role helping people sign up for eligible wireless programs out in the community. Good fit if you’re outgoing, want a flexible schedule, and like the idea of uncapped commission with training provided.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—sales skills transfer well, and Oakland employers are hiring across levels.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.