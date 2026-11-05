🏘️ Oakland Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings

Oakland’s planning and development scene is busy right now, from public sector appraisal roles to high‑level environmental work across California.

Here are several solid openings if you’re into land use, CEQA/NEPA, or property valuation.

Employer: BKF Engineers

BKF Engineers Location: Oakland, CA (remote or hybrid from a CA office)

(remote or hybrid from a CA office) Salary: $145,000 – $180,000/year

Type: Full-time

Lead CEQA/NEPA environmental compliance projects and help grow BKF’s Environmental Planning practice across California. This role is ideal if you have 10+ years of experience, want to build a team, and like working on land development, transportation, water, energy, housing, and higher-ed projects. Strong benefits include profit sharing, 401k, generous PTO, 9 paid holidays, flexible schedules, and education reimbursement.

Employer: Alameda County – Assessor’s Office

Location: Oakland & Dublin, CA

Salary: $134,368 – $163,259.20/year

Type: Permanent full-time (County promotional only)

Filing Deadline: November 16, 2026 – 5:00 PM

For current Alameda County employees only: supervise residential and commercial appraisal units, handle the most complex property appraisals, and lead a team of Appraisers I/II/III. Comes with a strong County benefits package (medical, dental, vision, pension, 12+ holidays, wellness and commuter programs) and a clear civil service exam process.

Employer: Alameda County – Assessor’s Office

Location: Oakland & Dublin, CA

Salary: $100,503 – $121,036.50/year

Type: Permanent full-time

Filing Deadline: November 16, 2026 – 5:00 PM

Senior commercial and industrial property appraiser role focused on valuation for ad valorem tax purposes. You’ll work mostly independently, doing field investigations, complex valuations, and helping shape standards and training. Great fit if you have Appraiser II-level experience or a 4-year degree plus 3+ years of appraisal work, and want stable County pay and benefits.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on requirements and how the exam or interview process works.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.