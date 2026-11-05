🧑‍💼 Oakland HR Jobs: Multiple Roles From Coordinator to Manager

Oakland’s HR scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level recruiting support to senior retirement plan leadership. If you work in people ops, payroll, or benefits, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Oakland Museum of California (OMCA)

Oakland Museum of California (OMCA) Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support HR and payroll for a major local museum with a strong equity and community mission. You’ll handle ADP payroll, benefits administration, onboarding/offboarding, compliance, and HRIS updates, working closely with HR and Accounting.

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA (NorCal region)

Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: $96,024 – $123,267/year

Application deadline: November 20, 2026

Lead retirement and benefit plan reporting for a large public charter school network. This role is ideal if you have CalPERS/CalSTRS and 403(b) experience and want a higher-impact, analytical HR/benefits position with a clear salary range and full benefits.

Employer: PalAmerican Security

Location: 1970 Broadway, Oakland, CA 94612 (on-site)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26.00 – $29.00/hour

Great fit if you’re early in your HR career and love fast-paced admin work. You’ll coordinate interviews, offers, and onboarding, keep recruiting records organized, and support hiring events for a busy security services branch.

If any of these sound close but not perfect, save the links and check back—HR roles in Oakland tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.