🏥 Oakland healthcare jobs with multiple roles from $20/hr to $500K+

Oakland’s health scene is busy right now—from hospitals to home care, there’s strong demand at every skill level. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Skilled Wound Care

Skilled Wound Care Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time or Part-time (independent contractor)

Full-time or Part-time (independent contractor) Salary: $250,000 – $500,000+/year (no earning cap; performance bonuses)

(no earning cap; performance bonuses) Weekday, no nights or weekends, and no call—use your surgical skills for bedside wound care in skilled nursing facilities. Great fit if you want autonomy, lighter physical demands than long OR days, and a more sustainable schedule.

Employer: Alameda Health System – Highland Hospital

Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time (1.0 FTE, days, 8-hr shifts)

Full-time (1.0 FTE, days, 8-hr shifts) Pay: $151.76/hour

Provide urgent care for clinically and socially complex patients, support APPs, and back up the nurse triage call center with telehealth and in-person visits. Ideal if you’re Board Certified/Eligible, mission-driven, and comfortable in a busy safety-net setting.

Employer: Jobot Consulting (for a prestige hospital system)

(for a prestige hospital system) Location: Oakland, CA (hospital/outpatient setting)

(hospital/outpatient setting) Type: Contract (3+ months)

Contract (3+ months) Pay: $24 – $25/hour

Coordinate front office operations—registration, scheduling, insurance verification, referrals, and Epic/APeX workflows—in a high-volume environment. Good match if you have 2+ years in hospital/clinic admin and can handle 60+ registrations a day.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Oakland Hospital, Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time, days (approx. 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM)

Full-time, days (approx. 7:00 AM – 3:00 PM) Category: Nursing & Care Delivery Leadership

Nursing & Care Delivery Leadership Lead nurse anesthetist services—staffing, workflows, quality, and compliance—while also providing anesthesia care across all phases. Best for experienced CRNAs (MSN + 4+ years as CRNA, 2+ years leadership) ready for a formal management role.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Oakland, CA (serving Fremont area, in-person)

Type: Likely part-time/variable (OTHER)

Likely part-time/variable (OTHER) Pay: $20.00 – $22.50/hour

Help clients with daily living, mobility, meals, and transportation in home and community settings. Includes 401(k) match, health insurance, PTO, paid training, and flexible schedules—great if you have caregiving or senior care experience and want steady local work.

Employer: Kaiser Permanente

Location: Oakland Specialty Medical Office Building, Oakland, CA

Type: Part-time (20 hrs/week, days)

Take vitals, room patients, assist clinicians, handle basic lab tasks, and support scheduling and data entry in a cardiology department. Requires HS diploma/GED, MA training, BLS, and at least 6 months MA experience or KP externship.

Employer: Modern Animal

Location: Rockridge, Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $150,000 – $230,000/year + possible sign-on bonus

+ possible sign-on bonus General practice vet role with guaranteed salary, no non-compete, CE support, strong benefits, and structured schedules (exam, urgent, or procedure flow per shift). Great if you’re a CA-licensed DVM who wants modern tools and a tech-forward clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.