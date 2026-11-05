👔 Oakland Executive & Management Roles With Multiple Openings

Oakland’s leadership job market is hot right now, especially for folks with deep experience in operations, tech, and mission-driven work. If you’re ready for your next big step, these roles are worth a serious look.

Employer: Ascend Talent Solutions

Ascend Talent Solutions Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $140K–$160K/year + bonus

Lead operations for a Class A commercial property, owning budgets, financial reporting, and a property management team. This is a fit if you have 10+ years in commercial real estate, a CA Real Estate License, and want a high-impact role with PTO, medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Delta Dental Ins.

Location: Oakland, CA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Guide multiple agile software teams, remove blockers, and drive delivery quality for a major healthcare benefits company. Comes with competitive base + incentive pay, 401(k) with strong match, 100% employer-paid dental and vision, generous PTO, 12 holidays, and your birthday off.

Employer: Habitat for Humanity East Bay/Silicon Valley

Location: Oakland, CA (Hybrid, HQ at 2619 Broadway)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $315K–$385K/year + comprehensive benefits

Top executive role leading a $28–35M affordable housing nonprofit serving over 1,000 people a year. You’ll own strategy, fundraising, board relations, and operations across construction, lending, and community programs—ideal for leaders with 10+ years senior experience and a passion for housing equity.

If one of these speaks to you, don’t wait—polish your resume, tailor a quick cover letter, and hit apply while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.