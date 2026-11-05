💰 Oakland finance jobs with multiple roles paying $80K+

Oakland’s nonprofit and education world is hiring hard in finance right now. If you like numbers, mission-driven work, and solid benefits, this batch is worth a look.

Employer: Center for Elders' Independence

Center for Elders' Independence Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $154,020–$246,432/year

Type: Full-time

Lead budgeting, forecasting, and decision-support for a PACE healthcare organization. Big strategic scope, direct line to the CFO, and a chance to shape how care for elders is funded and grown.

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $168,050–$215,728/year

Type: Full-time

Partner with the CFO to drive financial strategy for 22 public charter schools. You’ll manage a small team, own consolidated reporting, and lead long-term financial planning across the region.

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $119,773–$153,754/year

Type: Full-time

Run the entire payroll function for a multi-site school network, from compliance and tax filings to process improvements and team leadership. Great fit if you’re a UKG expert who likes building systems and training others.

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $96,024–$123,267/year

Type: Full-time

Own AR, cash receipts, and revenue estimates, plus lead a small team. You’ll be deep in GAAP, audits, and cash management for a large nonprofit school system.

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $102,265–$131,279/year

Type: Full-time

Lead the AP team and Coupa system for all schools, overseeing weekly payment runs, vendor management, and process improvements. Good role if you like both people leadership and systems work.

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $91,232–$117,116/year

Type: Full-time

Take ownership of investments, bonds, fixed assets, leases, and AP accruals. You’ll be a key player in month-end close, audits, and improving accounting processes. (Also listed on LinkedIn with the same details.)

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $91,232–$117,116/year

Type: Full-time

Lead a team of analysts, own school-site budgets and forecasts, and build financial models for a charter network. Great if you enjoy education finance and explaining numbers to non-finance leaders.

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $84,564–$108,556/year

Type: Full-time

Senior AP role handling bank recs, fixed assets, construction payments, and internal audits, plus training others on Coupa and AP policies. (Same role also posted on LinkedIn.)

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $84,564–$108,556/year

Type: Full-time

Lead day-to-day payroll operations under the Director of Payroll, run bi-monthly payrolls, manage garnishments, and handle audits. Ideal for a UKG-savvy payroll pro who likes both hands-on work and team guidance. (Also listed on LinkedIn.)

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $74,990–$96,266/year

Type: Full-time

Run semi-monthly payroll, handle timesheets, off-cycle checks, garnishments, and employee questions. Good next step if you have 2–4 years of payroll and want more responsibility.

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $73,220–$93,993/year

Type: Full-time

High-volume AP role using Coupa and MIP: process invoices, reconcile vendors, manage AmEx cards, and support weekly check runs. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented and like improving AP workflows. (Same job also appears on LinkedIn.)

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $73,220–$93,993/year

Type: Full-time

Entry-to-mid-level AR role focused on deposits, grant and nutrition program reporting, and month-end support. Nice match if you have accounting coursework/experience and want nonprofit school exposure.

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $84,564–$108,556/year

Type: Full-time

LinkedIn posting of the same Senior AP Accountant role above; use whichever platform you prefer to apply.

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $91,232–$117,116/year

Type: Full-time

LinkedIn posting of the same Lead GL Accountant role; helpful if you like tracking applications via LinkedIn.

Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal

Location: Oakland, CA

Salary: $84,564–$108,556/year

Type: Full-time

LinkedIn version of the Lead Senior Payroll Specialist role; same duties and range as the Indeed posting.

Employer: Prevention Institute

Location: Oakland, CA (hybrid, ~20 hrs/week)

(hybrid, ~20 hrs/week) Salary: $40,000–$45,500/year for 20 hrs/week (based on $80,000–$91,000 full-time equivalent)

(based on full-time equivalent) Type: Part-time

Hands-on bookkeeping for a national public health nonprofit: AP/AR, payroll, bank recs, and audit support. Great if you want steady part-time hours with strong benefits and a clear social-impact mission.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and toss in an application while these are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.