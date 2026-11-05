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Oakland
💰 Oakland finance jobs with multiple roles paying $80K+
4 days ago
Oakland’s nonprofit and education world is hiring hard in finance right now. If you like numbers, mission-driven work, and solid benefits, this batch is worth a look.
Senior Manager of Financial Planning and Decision Support
- Employer: Center for Elders' Independence
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $154,020–$246,432/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead budgeting, forecasting, and decision-support for a PACE healthcare organization. Big strategic scope, direct line to the CFO, and a chance to shape how care for elders is funded and grown.
Senior Director, Finance
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $168,050–$215,728/year
- Type: Full-time
Partner with the CFO to drive financial strategy for 22 public charter schools. You’ll manage a small team, own consolidated reporting, and lead long-term financial planning across the region.
Director of Payroll
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $119,773–$153,754/year
- Type: Full-time
Run the entire payroll function for a multi-site school network, from compliance and tax filings to process improvements and team leadership. Great fit if you’re a UKG expert who likes building systems and training others.
Manager, Revenue & Accounts Receivable
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $96,024–$123,267/year
- Type: Full-time
Own AR, cash receipts, and revenue estimates, plus lead a small team. You’ll be deep in GAAP, audits, and cash management for a large nonprofit school system.
Manager, Accounts Payable
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $102,265–$131,279/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead the AP team and Coupa system for all schools, overseeing weekly payment runs, vendor management, and process improvements. Good role if you like both people leadership and systems work.
Lead GL Accountant
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $91,232–$117,116/year
- Type: Full-time
Take ownership of investments, bonds, fixed assets, leases, and AP accruals. You’ll be a key player in month-end close, audits, and improving accounting processes. (Also listed on LinkedIn with the same details.)
Lead Financial Analyst
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $91,232–$117,116/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead a team of analysts, own school-site budgets and forecasts, and build financial models for a charter network. Great if you enjoy education finance and explaining numbers to non-finance leaders.
Senior Accountant, Accounts Payable
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $84,564–$108,556/year
- Type: Full-time
Senior AP role handling bank recs, fixed assets, construction payments, and internal audits, plus training others on Coupa and AP policies. (Same role also posted on LinkedIn.)
Lead Senior Specialist, Payroll
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $84,564–$108,556/year
- Type: Full-time
Lead day-to-day payroll operations under the Director of Payroll, run bi-monthly payrolls, manage garnishments, and handle audits. Ideal for a UKG-savvy payroll pro who likes both hands-on work and team guidance. (Also listed on LinkedIn.)
Senior Specialist, Payroll
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $74,990–$96,266/year
- Type: Full-time
Run semi-monthly payroll, handle timesheets, off-cycle checks, garnishments, and employee questions. Good next step if you have 2–4 years of payroll and want more responsibility.
Specialist, Accounts Payable
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $73,220–$93,993/year
- Type: Full-time
High-volume AP role using Coupa and MIP: process invoices, reconcile vendors, manage AmEx cards, and support weekly check runs. Great fit if you’re detail-oriented and like improving AP workflows. (Same job also appears on LinkedIn.)
Staff Accountant, Accounts Receivable
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $73,220–$93,993/year
- Type: Full-time
Entry-to-mid-level AR role focused on deposits, grant and nutrition program reporting, and month-end support. Nice match if you have accounting coursework/experience and want nonprofit school exposure.
Senior Accountant, Accounts Payable
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $84,564–$108,556/year
- Type: Full-time
LinkedIn posting of the same Senior AP Accountant role above; use whichever platform you prefer to apply.
Lead GL Accountant
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $91,232–$117,116/year
- Type: Full-time
LinkedIn posting of the same Lead GL Accountant role; helpful if you like tracking applications via LinkedIn.
Lead Senior Specialist, Payroll
- Employer: Aspire Public Schools NorCal
- Location: Oakland, CA
- Salary: $84,564–$108,556/year
- Type: Full-time
LinkedIn version of the Lead Senior Payroll Specialist role; same duties and range as the Indeed posting.
Part-time Bookkeeper
- Employer: Prevention Institute
- Location: Oakland, CA (hybrid, ~20 hrs/week)
- Salary: $40,000–$45,500/year for 20 hrs/week (based on $80,000–$91,000 full-time equivalent)
- Type: Part-time
Hands-on bookkeeping for a national public health nonprofit: AP/AR, payroll, bank recs, and audit support. Great if you want steady part-time hours with strong benefits and a clear social-impact mission.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full description, and toss in an application while these are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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