undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oakland
📅 Free East Bay Veterans Day celebration for veterans & families
3 days ago
📅 Free East Bay Veterans Day Celebration in Oakland
Veterans, bring your family and come together for a special Veterans Day gathering at the historic Veterans Memorial Building, 200 Grand Ave., Oakland, CA 94610.
Hosted by Swords to Plowshares, Aging & Adult Services, and partners, this event is meant for veterans and their families to connect, celebrate, and access resources in the East Bay.
Dates & Time
- Friday, November 7, 2025, 4:00–6:00 PM
- Friday, November 6, 2026, 4:00–6:00 PM
Cost: Free
You’re encouraged to learn more and RSVP with Swords to Plowshares so organizers know you’re coming.
More Info: East Bay Veterans Day Celebration | City of Oaklan...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.