📅 Free East Bay Veterans Day celebration for veterans & families

📅 Free East Bay Veterans Day Celebration in Oakland

Veterans, bring your family and come together for a special Veterans Day gathering at the historic Veterans Memorial Building, 200 Grand Ave., Oakland, CA 94610.

Hosted by Swords to Plowshares, Aging & Adult Services, and partners, this event is meant for veterans and their families to connect, celebrate, and access resources in the East Bay.

Dates & Time

Friday, November 7, 2025, 4:00–6:00 PM

Friday, November 6, 2026, 4:00–6:00 PM

Cost: Free

You’re encouraged to learn more and RSVP with Swords to Plowshares so organizers know you’re coming.