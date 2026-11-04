💻 Oakland IT Roles With Multiple Senior Leadership Openings

Oakland’s tech scene is busy right now, especially for senior folks who can lead systems, vendors, and risk. Here are several high-impact IT roles hiring in the city.

Employer: Pivot Point Solutions

Pivot Point Solutions Location: Oakland, CA (Hybrid, 2–3 days onsite)

Type: Full-time, 12+ month contract

Salary: $49.31 – $66.00/hour

Lead relationships with major tech vendors for a consulting firm that supports big utility and infrastructure projects. You’ll own vendor performance, contracts, KPIs, and cost savings, and advise senior IT leaders on where to invest and where to cut.

Employer: Request Technology, LLC (for a large enterprise client)

(for a large enterprise client) Location: Oakland, CA

Type: Full-time, bonus-eligible

Salary: Not listed

Manage a team of 5 and run GRC and cyber risk across areas like authentication, DLP, third-party risk, and security analytics. This is a hands-on leadership role where you shape cyber risk strategy, define KPIs, and brief senior execs on threats and controls.

Employer: e.l.f. BEAUTY

Location: Oakland, CA (Hybrid: 3 days in office / 2 days at home)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base range referenced but not clearly listed in posting

Own the tech stack for HR and Legal, including BambooHR and legal ops tools, at a fast-growing beauty company. You’ll be the go-to tech partner for People and Legal leaders, driving roadmaps, integrations, AI/automation use cases, and overall platform strategy.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.