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Oakhurst
📅 Thanksgiving Bingo night with dinner and $500 prize
12 days ago
📅 Thanksgiving Bingo night is coming up for adults who love games and good food.
Join the Oakhurst Rotary Club on Saturday, November 21, 5:00–8:00 PM at Bee's Bakery Cafe for Thanksgiving Bingo.
Your $50 ticket includes:
- Dinner from Bee's Bakery Cafe
- Dessert from Yosemite Pie Company
- A non-alcoholic drink
- A bingo dauber
- Eight bingo games
- Blackout Bingo with a $500 gift card grand prize if won within 49 numbers (or $250 after that)
There will also be raffles, prizes, and a chance to win a Thanksgiving turkey.
You must be 18 or older to play.
Tickets are sold in person at Bee's Bakery Cafe.
More Info: Thanksgiving Bingo | yosemitethisyear.com
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