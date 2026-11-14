📅 Thanksgiving Bingo night is coming up for adults who love games and good food.

Join the Oakhurst Rotary Club on Saturday, November 21, 5:00–8:00 PM at Bee's Bakery Cafe for Thanksgiving Bingo.

Your $50 ticket includes:

Dinner from Bee's Bakery Cafe

Dessert from Yosemite Pie Company

A non-alcoholic drink

A bingo dauber

Eight bingo games

Blackout Bingo with a $500 gift card grand prize if won within 49 numbers (or $250 after that)

There will also be raffles, prizes, and a chance to win a Thanksgiving turkey.

You must be 18 or older to play.

Tickets are sold in person at Bee's Bakery Cafe.