🏥 Oakes ND Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Bonuses

Healthcare hiring is steady in Oakes, ND, especially in long-term care. If you like working with seniors, there are a couple of solid full-time roles open right now.

Employer: Good Samaritan

Good Samaritan Location: Oakes, ND (213 9th St N)

(213 9th St N) Type: Full-time , day shifts (8-hour shifts, ~36 hrs/week)

, day shifts (8-hour shifts, ~36 hrs/week) Salary: $15.00 – $22.50/hour

Help plan and lead fun, meaningful activities for residents in a 46-bed skilled nursing facility. Great fit if you enjoy crafts, music, and one-on-one time with seniors; offers benefits, education assistance, and career growth, plus every-other-weekend/holiday rotation.

Employer: Good Samaritan

Good Samaritan Location: Oakes, ND (213 9th St N)

(213 9th St N) Type: Full-time , night shifts (6:00 PM–6:30 AM, ~36 hrs/week)

, night shifts (6:00 PM–6:30 AM, ~36 hrs/week) Salary: $32.50 – $48.00/hour

Bonus: $20,000 sign-on bonus

Night RN role in long-term care, providing full-scope nursing care and often serving as charge nurse. Comes with strong pay, a big sign-on bonus, shift differentials, and a full benefits package for nurses who want stable work in a smaller, community-focused setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—sometimes the employer lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.