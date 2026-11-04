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🏥 Oakes ND Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings & Bonuses
Healthcare hiring is steady in Oakes, ND, especially in long-term care. If you like working with seniors, there are a couple of solid full-time roles open right now.
Activities Assistant, Long Term Care (LTC)
- Employer: Good Samaritan
- Location: Oakes, ND (213 9th St N)
- Type: Full-time, day shifts (8-hour shifts, ~36 hrs/week)
- Salary: $15.00 – $22.50/hour
Help plan and lead fun, meaningful activities for residents in a 46-bed skilled nursing facility. Great fit if you enjoy crafts, music, and one-on-one time with seniors; offers benefits, education assistance, and career growth, plus every-other-weekend/holiday rotation.
RN LTC – FT Nights
- Employer: Good Samaritan
- Location: Oakes, ND (213 9th St N)
- Type: Full-time, night shifts (6:00 PM–6:30 AM, ~36 hrs/week)
- Salary: $32.50 – $48.00/hour
- Bonus: $20,000 sign-on bonus
Night RN role in long-term care, providing full-scope nursing care and often serving as charge nurse. Comes with strong pay, a big sign-on bonus, shift differentials, and a full benefits package for nurses who want stable work in a smaller, community-focused setting.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, it’s still worth clicking through—sometimes the employer lists related roles on the same page.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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