Oakdale has a nice mix of sales and marketing roles right now, from entry-level brand work to senior regional leadership and nonprofit fundraising.

Below are several solid options if you like talking with people, building relationships, and closing deals.

Employer: Renuity

Renuity Location: Oakdale, MN (travel to local Costco stores)

(travel to local Costco stores) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Full-time & Part-time Pay: $22–$28/hour + uncapped bonus

You’ll represent Renuity’s home improvement services inside Costco locations, chatting with shoppers, generating leads, and setting appointments. Great fit if you’re outgoing, have some retail or face-to-face sales experience, and want performance-based bonus potential.

Employer: GEA Group

Location: Oakdale, MN (North America territory, heavy travel)

(North America territory, heavy travel) Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Typical base $100,000–$150,000/year + potential bonus

Senior role leading service sales for food and dairy customers across North America, selling spare parts, repairs, field service, upgrades, and service agreements. Comes with day-one medical/dental/vision, strong 401(k) match (7%), generous PTO, and up to 75% travel for experienced capital equipment or service sales pros.

Employer: Canvas Health (nonprofit behavioral health)

(nonprofit behavioral health) Location: Hybrid – Oakdale, MN

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, some evenings/weekends)

Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm, some evenings/weekends) Pay: $75,630.56–$87,572.23/year

Fundraising-focused role managing donors, sponsors, and special events to support mental health and substance use services. Ideal if you have 3–5+ years in fundraising or sales, can build five-figure donor relationships, and want your sales skills to support a mission-driven organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.