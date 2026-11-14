Oakdale has some solid science roles right now, from entry-level lab work to advanced R&D. If you like microbiology or food safety, these are worth a look.

Employer: Neogen Corporation

Neogen Corporation Location: Oakdale, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on thin-film formulations that help protect the world’s food supply. This role is heavy on microbiology and formulation science, with lots of cross-team work (R&D, Manufacturing, Quality, Regulatory) and a clear path from lab concept to commercial product.

Employer: Pace® Analytical Services (Pace® Life Sciences)

Location: Oakdale, MN

Type: Full-time, onsite

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Monday–Friday, Pay: $18.00 – $21.00 per hour

Great fit if you’re early in your lab career and want hands-on microbiology experience. You’ll prep the lab, handle and process samples, support testing, and keep things running smoothly in a GMP-style environment with solid benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.