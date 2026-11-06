🏗️ Oakdale, MN Engineering Roles with Multiple Openings

Oakdale’s engineering scene is busy right now, especially in food, beverage, and specialty tech. If you’ve got technical skills and like hands-on work, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GEA Group

GEA Group Location: Oakdale, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000 – $120,000 per year

Mid–senior level role designing and improving liquid processing systems for food, beverage, and dairy. You’ll support projects from pre-sales through commissioning, travel up to 50% (including international), and work on PFDs, P&IDs, and plant audits. Strong benefits from day one, plus 7% 401(k) match and tuition help.

Employer: IFIC – Independent Forensic Investigations

Location: Hybrid remote – Oakdale, MN

Type: Part-time

Salary: $15.00 – $25.00 per hour

Hands-on support role helping a forensic electrical engineer with fire scenes, accident sites, and lab work. Good fit if you’re detail-focused, can handle evidence carefully, and want to learn forensic and electrical investigation skills while working in both field and lab settings.

Employer: GEA Group

GEA Group Location: Oakdale, MN + travel across U.S.

Type: Full-time

Travel: Up to 80% (some international)

Field role focused on blow molders and beverage/filling equipment. You’ll install, restart, upgrade, and troubleshoot lines, lead on-site teams, and train customers. Requires a Mechanical Engineering degree (or related) plus experience with liquid filling equipment, electrical/pneumatic schematics, and hands-on tools.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.