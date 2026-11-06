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📣 Oakdale, MN Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings
Oakdale’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, especially in financial services and business support. If you’ve got strong people skills and love driving growth, these roles are worth a look.
Director, Content Strategy
- Employer: Osaic
- Location: Oakdale, MN (hybrid; other Osaic offices or remote may be considered)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $120,000 – $150,000 + annual performance bonus
Lead Osaic’s enterprise content marketing strategy in financial services. You’ll own brand voice, thought leadership, and major event storytelling, and work closely with senior leaders while using AI tools to scale content.
VP, Advisor Engagement – Sales Enablement
- Employer: Osaic
- Location: Oakdale, MN (hybrid; remote may be considered, 15–40% travel)
- Type: Full-time, Exempt
- Salary: $130,000 – $160,000 per year + annual bonus
Senior leadership role focused on advisor productivity, growth, and engagement across the firm. You’ll build enablement strategies, training, and tools for advisor-facing teams and lead a high-performing group that drives measurable business results.
Sales Executive
- Employer: Intelligent Office
- Location: Oakdale, MN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on sales and client relations role for the Oakdale center. You’ll generate leads, run a consultative sales process with local small businesses, and manage relationships from first contact through close using phone, email, and in-person meetings.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting sparks ideas about your next move.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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