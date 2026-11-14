Oakdale has some very special cats waiting for loving homes through the ASTRO Foundation. Each one has their own story and charm, and all are hoping for a cozy spot on someone’s couch.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

Bows is a young Domestic Shorthair girl looking for a fresh start and a safe, loving home.

👉 Meet Bows and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

Raven is a sleek young black kitty who would love a home of his own to explore and relax in.

👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

Bowtie is a young Domestic Shorthair boy ready to trade shelter life for a forever family.

👉 Meet Bowtie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo)

Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo) Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Age: Senior

Senior Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

Meet Merlin, a tuxedo senior gentleman with the heart of a teenager and the tiniest little meow. He’s a sweet, low-key companion who’s happy to hang out nearby and keep you company without needing to be the center of attention. Merlin sounds like a wonderful office cat or work-from-home buddy, adding quiet charm to your day.

👉 Meet Merlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

Meyer is a young male kitty hoping for a calm, caring home where he can grow and feel safe.

👉 Meet Meyer and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo)

Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo) Color: Black & White / Tuxedo

Black & White / Tuxedo Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

Maria is a delightful tuxedo girl with a cute little wobble in her walk. She came in as a stray and now charms everyone she meets. Her unique gait means she can’t jump very high or run much, so she’ll need to be an indoor-only kitty for her safety. Even with these limits, she doesn’t let anything slow her down and enjoys everyday life in her own special way.

👉 Meet Maria and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

Evelyn is a young kitten just starting out in life and looking for a family to grow up with.

👉 Meet Evelyn and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Oakdale, CA and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from the ASTRO Foundation. A quick call or visit could be the start of a beautiful friendship.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.