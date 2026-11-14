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🐱 Friendly Oakdale Cats Ready to Join Your Family
Oakdale has some very special cats waiting for loving homes through the ASTRO Foundation. Each one has their own story and charm, and all are hoping for a cozy spot on someone’s couch.
Bows
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
Bows is a young Domestic Shorthair girl looking for a fresh start and a safe, loving home.
👉 Meet Bows and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Raven
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Color: Black (all)
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
Raven is a sleek young black kitty who would love a home of his own to explore and relax in.
👉 Meet Raven and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Bowtie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
Bowtie is a young Domestic Shorthair boy ready to trade shelter life for a forever family.
👉 Meet Bowtie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Merlin
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo)
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Age: Senior
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
Meet Merlin, a tuxedo senior gentleman with the heart of a teenager and the tiniest little meow. He’s a sweet, low-key companion who’s happy to hang out nearby and keep you company without needing to be the center of attention. Merlin sounds like a wonderful office cat or work-from-home buddy, adding quiet charm to your day.
👉 Meet Merlin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Meyer
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
Meyer is a young male kitty hoping for a calm, caring home where he can grow and feel safe.
👉 Meet Meyer and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maria
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair (Tuxedo)
- Color: Black & White / Tuxedo
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
Maria is a delightful tuxedo girl with a cute little wobble in her walk. She came in as a stray and now charms everyone she meets. Her unique gait means she can’t jump very high or run much, so she’ll need to be an indoor-only kitty for her safety. Even with these limits, she doesn’t let anything slow her down and enjoys everyday life in her own special way.
👉 Meet Maria and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Evelyn
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
Evelyn is a young kitten just starting out in life and looking for a family to grow up with.
👉 Meet Evelyn and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Oakdale, CA and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please consider one of these wonderful kitties from the ASTRO Foundation. A quick call or visit could be the start of a beautiful friendship.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
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