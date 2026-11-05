🐱 Playful Oakdale Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption

Looking for a new feline friend in Oakdale, CA? These sweet cats and kittens at the ASTRO Foundation are hoping for loving homes.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

Eevee is a young kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling, so be ready for toys, climbing, and cuddles.

👉 Meet Eevee and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

M&M is a tiny boy with a big future ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a patient family ready to guide him with gentle play and basic kitten manners.

👉 Meet M&M and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

Kit Kat is another sweet baby from this kitten crew. Young kittens often do well with another cat friend, so consider adopting a pair if you’re able.

👉 Meet Kit Kat and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $95

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

Osiris is an adult cat, which often means a calmer energy and a more settled personality than a kitten. If you want a companion who’s past the wild baby stage, Osiris could be a great match.

👉 Meet Osiris and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Color: Black (all)

Adoption fee: $125

Shelter: ASTRO Foundation

Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1

Cheeseburger is a black kitten, a color that’s often overlooked but just as loving and fun as any other. He’s ready for a family who will keep him indoors and give him a lifetime of care.

👉 Meet Cheeseburger and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Oakdale, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to the ASTRO Foundation at (209) 604-2649 ext.1 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.