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🐱 Playful Oakdale Kittens & Cats Ready for Adoption
Looking for a new feline friend in Oakdale, CA? These sweet cats and kittens at the ASTRO Foundation are hoping for loving homes.
Eevee
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
Eevee is a young kitten looking for a safe, indoor home where she can grow up loved and cared for. Kittens do best with lots of playtime and gentle handling, so be ready for toys, climbing, and cuddles.
👉 Meet Eevee and apply to adopt on adoptapet
M&M
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
M&M is a tiny boy with a big future ahead of him. As a baby, he’ll need a patient family ready to guide him with gentle play and basic kitten manners.
👉 Meet M&M and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Kit Kat
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
Kit Kat is another sweet baby from this kitten crew. Young kittens often do well with another cat friend, so consider adopting a pair if you’re able.
👉 Meet Kit Kat and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Osiris
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: Not listed
- Adoption fee: $95
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
Osiris is an adult cat, which often means a calmer energy and a more settled personality than a kitten. If you want a companion who’s past the wild baby stage, Osiris could be a great match.
👉 Meet Osiris and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Cheeseburger
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black (all)
- Adoption fee: $125
- Shelter: ASTRO Foundation
- Phone: (209) 604-2649 ext.1
Cheeseburger is a black kitten, a color that’s often overlooked but just as loving and fun as any other. He’s ready for a family who will keep him indoors and give him a lifetime of care.
👉 Meet Cheeseburger and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Oakdale, CA area and thinking about adding a cat to your home, please reach out to the ASTRO Foundation at (209) 604-2649 ext.1 or click through the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.