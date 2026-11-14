Oakbrook Terrace has some solid in-person retail roles right now, especially if you like talking with people and staying active on your feet.

Here are several customer-facing jobs hiring in and around Oakbrook Terrace, IL:

Employer: lululemon

lululemon Location: Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Oakbrook Terrace, IL Type: Part-time

Pay: $19.00–$21.86/hour base + $2.00/hour target bonus (total target $21.00–$23.86/hour)

Help guests find the right athletic gear while creating a welcoming, high-energy store experience. Great fit if you love fitness, flexible schedules, and strong benefits like health coverage, paid time off, retirement matching, and a generous employee discount.

Employer: lululemon

lululemon Location: Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Oakbrook Terrace, IL Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00–$21.86/hour base + $2.00/hour target bonus (total target $21.00–$23.86/hour)

Full-time version of the Educator role, focused on world-class guest service, product education, and store operations. Comes with lululemon’s full rewards package, including health and dental benefits, mental health plans, PTO, retirement matching, fitness/yoga perks, and lots of development opportunities.

Employer: Not listed (retail sales & marketing team)

Not listed (retail sales & marketing team) Location: Oakbrook Terrace, IL / Chicagoland events

Oakbrook Terrace, IL / Chicagoland events Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $800–$1,000 per week (hourly + weekly bonuses + commission)

Lead face-to-face sales at retail stores, community events, and festivals across Chicagoland. Good for outgoing people who want weekly pay, bonuses, health insurance, 401(k), PTO, and a path into leadership.

Employer: Boot Barn

Location: Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Oakbrook Terrace, IL Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Part-time leadership role where you help open/close the store, support the team, and drive sales while keeping merchandising and customer service on point. Nice option if you want a step up from sales associate without going full-time management.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company lists related roles on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.