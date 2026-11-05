💻 Oakbrook Terrace IT Roles with Multiple $150K+ Openings

Oakbrook Terrace is heating up for tech pros right now, especially if you’re into AI, data, and cloud. Here are several senior roles paying $150K+ that are worth a look.

Employer: Saragossa (for a major consumer technology manufacturer)

Saragossa (for a major consumer technology manufacturer) Location: Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $220,000/year

Build a brand-new data platform from scratch for a household-name tech company with millions of users. Mix of hands-on engineering and leadership, working heavily in Azure Databricks, SQL, and real AI tools like Claude to shape the company’s data foundations.

Employer: Worldpac

Location: Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $195,000/year

Lead LLM and GenAI projects, from chat assistants to automation tools that plug into real business systems. Great fit if you have 6–8 years AI/ML experience, strong Python, and hands-on work with LangChain/AutoGen, cloud platforms, and MLOps.

Employer: Worldpac

Location: Oakbrook Terrace, IL

Type: Full-time

Salary: $150,000 – $170,000/year

Own a hybrid Azure/AWS environment that powers a high-volume distribution business, including AI/GenAI platforms, Kubernetes, and CI/CD. Ideal if you’re a 10+ year infrastructure pro who loves automation (Terraform, PowerShell, Python) and running reliable, secure cloud systems.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.