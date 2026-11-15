Oak Ridge is busy right now with tech hiring, especially around national lab work and enterprise systems. If you’ve got solid experience, there are some strong roles worth a look.

Employer: UT-Battelle (Oak Ridge National Laboratory)

UT-Battelle (Oak Ridge National Laboratory) Location: Oak Ridge, TN (onsite with possible hybrid)

(onsite with possible hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive with strong benefits)

Lead Microsoft 365, SharePoint, Power Apps, and Power Automate solutions that modernize configuration management in a nuclear facility environment. This is a senior role for someone with 8+ years building secure enterprise apps and integrations, with relocation help and a wide benefits package; U.S. background check and no visa sponsorship.

Employer: Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (ORNL notes competitive pay and benefits)

High-impact senior role shaping research data architecture and governance for AI-enabled science across multiple facilities. Best fit if you have an M.S.+, 12+ years software experience, deep data standards/governance knowledge, and can lead cross-lab projects; must be able to obtain a DOE clearance and pass ongoing drug testing.

Employer: RSI (ASRC Industrial Services)

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on full stack role building and supporting enterprise web apps and learning platforms using HTML/CSS/JavaScript, PHP, Oracle PL/SQL, and other back-end languages. Great fit if you have 2–3+ years experience, enjoy LMS/training systems, and want to work across the full SDLC with Oracle databases and SCORM-compliant content.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.