Oak Ridge is buzzing with high-tech, nuclear, and lab work right now. If you’ve got quality, construction, or technical skills, there are some solid long-term careers here.

Employer: Kiewit

Kiewit Location: Oak Ridge, TN (or Corpus Christi, TX)

(or Corpus Christi, TX) Type: Full-time

Category: Nuclear construction quality

Mid-level Sr Quality Engineer role supporting major nuclear projects like the US Navy Spent Fuel Handling Project and/or Oklo-Aurora. You’ll run the Project Quality Plan, lead audits, corrective actions, and root cause analysis, and mentor staff on a large, active construction site. Great fit if you have 7–10+ years quality experience and at least 1 year in nuclear, plus familiarity with NQA-1 / ISO-9001 / Six Sigma.

Employer: Broadway Electric Service Corp. (BESCO)

Location: Oak Ridge, TN (Y-12 UPF project)

Type: Full-time (onsite, construction environment)

Full-time (onsite, construction environment) Category: Construction QA/QC for DOE

Lead QA/QC for BESCO’s work at the Uranium Processing Facility (UPF) at Y-12 National Security Complex, with room to expand across other projects. You’ll build and run project-specific QA/QC plans, manage inspections, audits, NCRs, and DOE documentation (DOE O 414.1D, 10 CFR 830, ASME NQA-1). Ideal if you have 5+ years construction QA/QC and hands-on DOE project experience.

Employer: Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time , 12-hour rotating shift

, Category: Radiochemical operations / manufacturing

Hands-on Hot Cell Operations Technician role in ORNL’s Isotope Processing and Manufacturing Division. You’ll run chemical processing steps (dissolution, separation, purification) for radioisotope production, operate tele-manipulators and hot cell equipment, and keep detailed logs under strict DOE safety rules. Requires an AS in a technical field or equivalent experience, ability to qualify as Rad Worker II, and the ability to obtain a DOE clearance.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—Oak Ridge employers often have related openings once you’re in their system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.