Oak Ridge is buzzing with lab work right now, especially at Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL). If you’re into materials, energy systems, or geochemistry, there are several science roles open that are worth a look.

Employer: UT-Battelle / Oak Ridge National Laboratory

UT-Battelle / Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral (up to 24 months, possible extension)

Salary: Not listed

Work in the Geochemistry and Interfacial Sciences Group to study how amorphous materials form minerals and control critical elements. You’ll run wet-chemistry, neutron and X-ray experiments, use DOE user facilities like SNS/APS, and publish with a collaborative team focused on contaminant transport, nucleation, and energy-related materials.

Employer: UT-Battelle / Oak Ridge National Laboratory

UT-Battelle / Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral (12 months, possible extension)

Salary: Not listed

Help make U.S. natural gas systems tougher in extreme cold. This role blends modeling, data analysis, and materials/thermal strategies to understand failures, design protection technologies, and study gas–electric grid interdependence, all within ORNL’s Building Envelope Materials Research Group.

Employer: Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time, Postdoctoral (up to 24 months, possible extension)

Salary: Not listed

Join the Center for Nanophase Materials Sciences (CNMS) to design and study bioderived ionic materials like hydrogels, membranes, and coatings. You’ll pair advanced polymer synthesis with neutron scattering to link structure, interfaces, and transport for applications in separations, catalysis, and sustainable composites.

Employer: Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time, R&D staff

Salary: Not listed

A staff-level role in the Carbon and Composites Group focused on microfabrication and mesoscale biomaterials. You’ll map biomass phase behavior, create hierarchical porous fibers via liquid–liquid phase separation, model fluid transport, and build materials for separation and enrichment.

If one of these sounds close to your background, click through, skim the full posting, and consider applying while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.