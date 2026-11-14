Oak Ridge is buzzing with high-impact engineering work, especially around DOE sites and big utility systems. If you’ve got an engineering background, there are several solid, career-level roles open right now.

Employer: Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on storage and transportation of spent nuclear fuel and high-level radioactive materials in ORNL’s Nuclear Materials Packaging, Transportation, and Systems Analysis group. Ideal if you have a BS/MS/PhD in Nuclear Engineering (or related) plus several years of experience and want to lead complex analysis, design work, and publish technical papers.

Employer: Y-12 National Security Complex

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

First-line engineering manager role supporting the Uranium Processing Facility. You’ll lead engineers and tech staff, own system engineering for assigned systems, and help keep a major national security facility running safely and on schedule. Requires a BS in Engineering and 5+ years’ experience, with the ability to obtain a DOE Q clearance.

Employer: Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Be the go-to system engineer for steam, compressed air, and natural gas systems that keep ORNL’s campus running. Great fit if you have a BS in Engineering and 5+ years in utility or power plant environments, and like hands-on work with boilers, distribution systems, and reliability projects.

Employer: U.S. Department of Energy – ORNL Site Office

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time, Federal GS-14

Salary: $125,776 – $163,514 per year

High-responsibility facility rep role overseeing contractor safety, operations, and compliance at DOE facilities. You’ll do on-site inspections, lead event investigations, and have authority to stop work for safety. Requires U.S. citizenship, Q clearance eligibility, ABET engineering degree (or equivalent), and GS-13-level experience in complex industrial or nuclear settings.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists related roles that might be a better match.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.