Oak Ridge’s healthcare scene is busy right now—especially for nurses and clinical support staff. If you’re looking for steady work with room to grow, these local openings are worth a look.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time, travel assignment

Pay: $2,130 – $2,253/week (estimated)

Telemetry travel RN role with flexible scheduling, premium pay, and tax-advantaged stipends. Great if you have 1+ year Telemetry RN experience, BLS/ACLS, and want to build your resume while enjoying East Tennessee.

Employer: Soliant

Soliant Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time, travel assignment

Pay: $2,178 – $2,304/week (estimated)

High-acuity ICU travel contract in a modern setting, ideal for RNs with recent ICU experience plus BLS/ACLS (CCRN preferred). Strong option if you want top travel pay, critical care experience, and support with housing and travel.

Employer: Covenant Health – Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: PRN/OCC, variable hours, varied shifts

ER RN role in a regional hospital with 30+ specialties and a strong reputation for stroke and heart care. Good fit if you want flexible PRN hours in a busy ED while working with a large, experienced team.

Employer: Covenant Health – Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time, 72 hours per pay period, varied shifts

PACU RN position typically working three 12-hour shifts per week with full-time benefits. Solid choice if you like post-op recovery care and want a stable schedule in a well-established hospital.

Employer: United Energy Workers Healthcare

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Leadership role for a licensed Physical Therapist to oversee rehab and respiratory programs for former energy workers. Best for PTs with 3–5+ years’ experience and some background in supervision, quality, or program development.

Employer: Eye Center of Oak Ridge, PC

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Entry-level eye care role with no prior experience or degree required and full on-the-job training. Comes with health insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more, making it a strong starting point if you want to break into healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; travel and RN spots in Oak Ridge tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.