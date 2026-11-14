Looking for a loyal friend in Oak Ridge, TN? These adoptable dogs are waiting at Oak Ridge Animal Shelter for a cozy couch and a loving family to call their own.

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Oak Ridge Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 425-3423

Marie is a beautiful black adult pittie girl looking for a fresh start. If you love strong, athletic dogs with big hearts, Marie could be the one for you. The shelter can share more about her personality, energy level, and how she does with other pets and kids.

👉 Meet Marie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier

American Pit Bull Terrier Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Oak Ridge Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 425-3423

Lori is a brindle adult pittie with a striking coat and a hopeful look in her eyes. She’s waiting for someone to come meet her, spend a little time, and see if she’s the right match. The shelter can tell you more about her temperament and ideal home.

👉 Meet Lori and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium)

American Pit Bull Terrier / Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Black

Black Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Oak Ridge Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 425-3423

Boo Berry is a medium-sized adult mix with a sleek black coat. If you’re looking for a solid companion to share walks and quiet evenings, he may be a great fit. Reach out to the shelter to learn how he does with other dogs, cats, and children.

👉 Meet Boo Berry and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Terrier (unknown type, medium)

Terrier (unknown type, medium) Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White/Brown/Chocolate

White/Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $110

Shelter: Oak Ridge Animal Shelter

Phone: (865) 425-3423

Oak is a sweet, handsome guy who really wants to be your lap dog. He may need a moment to warm up when he first meets you, but once he does, he’s a loving companion who enjoys just being with his people. He also walks nicely on a leash, making him a pleasant partner for daily strolls.

Dogs from Oak Ridge Animal Shelter go home spayed/neutered, microchipped, heartworm tested (6 months and over), and up to date on core vaccines and heartworm prevention.

👉 Meet Oak and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If one of these dogs caught your eye, call Oak Ridge Animal Shelter at (865) 425-3423 or stop by 395 Belgrade Rd, Oak Ridge between Tuesday–Saturday, 12–6 PM to meet them in person.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.