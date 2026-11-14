undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Several High-Impact IT Roles Now Hiring in Oak Ridge, TN
Oak Ridge is buzzing with tech roles tied to national labs, security, and big science. If you’ve got solid IT or cybersecurity chops, this is a great moment to look around.
Senior Cybersecurity Engineer – Vulnerability Management & SIEM
- Employer: Xcel Engineering (part of MartinFed / IT Lab Partners)
- Location: Oak Ridge, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead vulnerability management and SIEM for complex, mission-critical federal environments. Heavy hands-on work with Tenable.sc, enterprise SIEM, log pipelines, and automation (Python/PowerShell/Bash), plus NIST 800-53 and federal cyber requirements.
Data Systems Senior Systems Architect/Engineer
- Employer: Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)
- Location: Oak Ridge, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design and run facility-wide HPC, storage, virtualization, and networking that support atmospheric and earth science data across nine DOE labs. Mix of Linux/Windows at scale, NFS/GPFS/Ceph, automation (Ansible/Puppet/Terraform), and strict NIST 800-53/FISMA security.
Systems Engineer – Centrifuge Enrichment Technology Division
- Employer: UT-Battelle / ORNL
- Location: Oak Ridge, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Active DOE Q required
- Salary: Not listed
Own and optimize secure IT infrastructure for enrichment and isotope science projects. You’ll automate admin tasks (PowerShell/Python), manage VMware, storage, backups, DR, and keep systems aligned with NIST 800-53 R5 in a high-security environment.
Classified HPC Systems Engineer (Hybrid Eligible)
- Employer: UT-Battelle / ORNL
- Location: Oak Ridge, TN (hybrid eligible)
- Type: Full-time
- Clearance: Ability to obtain DOE Q (active Q/TS/TS-SCI strongly preferred)
- Salary: Not listed
Support and grow HPC clusters from small labs to 50k+ cores. Daily work includes Linux systems, automation (Git/Ansible/Puppet), SLURM, containers, GPUs, and high-speed networks like InfiniBand, all in a classified research setting.
If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.