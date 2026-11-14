Oak Ridge is buzzing with tech roles tied to national labs, security, and big science. If you’ve got solid IT or cybersecurity chops, this is a great moment to look around.

Employer: Xcel Engineering (part of MartinFed / IT Lab Partners)

Xcel Engineering (part of MartinFed / IT Lab Partners) Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead vulnerability management and SIEM for complex, mission-critical federal environments. Heavy hands-on work with Tenable.sc, enterprise SIEM, log pipelines, and automation (Python/PowerShell/Bash), plus NIST 800-53 and federal cyber requirements.

Employer: Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design and run facility-wide HPC, storage, virtualization, and networking that support atmospheric and earth science data across nine DOE labs. Mix of Linux/Windows at scale, NFS/GPFS/Ceph, automation (Ansible/Puppet/Terraform), and strict NIST 800-53/FISMA security.

Employer: UT-Battelle / ORNL

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Clearance: Active DOE Q required

Salary: Not listed

Own and optimize secure IT infrastructure for enrichment and isotope science projects. You’ll automate admin tasks (PowerShell/Python), manage VMware, storage, backups, DR, and keep systems aligned with NIST 800-53 R5 in a high-security environment.

Employer: UT-Battelle / ORNL

Location: Oak Ridge, TN (hybrid eligible)

(hybrid eligible) Type: Full-time

Clearance: Ability to obtain DOE Q (active Q/TS/TS-SCI strongly preferred)

Ability to obtain (active Q/TS/TS-SCI strongly preferred) Salary: Not listed

Support and grow HPC clusters from small labs to 50k+ cores. Daily work includes Linux systems, automation (Git/Ansible/Puppet), SLURM, containers, GPUs, and high-speed networks like InfiniBand, all in a classified research setting.

If any of these sound close to your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.