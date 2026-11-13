📣 Oak Ridge TN Sales Roles with Multiple High-Earning Paths

Oak Ridge is buzzing with sales openings right now, from entry-level trainees to six-figure territory reps. If you like talking with people and don’t mind a little hustle, these are worth a look.

Employer: True North Group

True North Group Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Uncapped weekly commission + draw pay + bonuses (no cap listed)

Entry-level path into sales with full training and a clear career track. You’ll meet clients in person, present workplace insurance benefits, and build your own pipeline. Health & Life Insurance license is required, but they guide you through the process and reimburse your licensing fees after you join.

Employer: Uline

Location: Oak Ridge / Knoxville, TN market

Type: Full-time

Salary: Great pay + bonus program (exact amount not listed)

Experienced B2B role where you’re the “CEO” of your territory, managing and growing existing accounts while prospecting new ones. Comes with 4 weeks of training + 12-week mentorship, full health benefits, 401(k) with 6% match from day one, paid holidays / PTO, and mileage + phone / internet allowance.

Employer: Hibu

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Year 1 OTE $85,000–$95,000; Year 2 OTE $100,000–$120,000 (base + uncapped commission & bonuses)

Outside sales role selling digital marketing (websites, search ads, social, SEO) to local businesses in a hybrid home/field setup. Includes 3 weeks classroom + 9 weeks field training, expense allowance, mileage reimbursement, President’s Club trips, and a clear path into higher-earning sales or leadership.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might spot a detail that makes it a fit. And if you apply, do it soon; good sales roles in Oak Ridge tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.