Oak Ridge is buzzing with tech roles tied to national lab work, especially for folks with clearance and enterprise IT experience. If you like mission-driven projects and secure environments, these are worth a look.

Employer: UT-Battelle / Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

UT-Battelle / Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Security: Active Q or TS/SCI clearance required; SCI eligibility and drug testing

Support classified, air-gapped networks for ORNL, handling design, install, monitoring, and troubleshooting of routers, switches, firewalls, VPNs, and encryptors. Great fit if you have 5+ years of enterprise networking, know NIST/DISA STIGs, and want to work on secure national security projects with strong federal-style benefits.

Duplicate listing also appears under Oak Ridge National Laboratory; it’s the same role (Requisition Id 17448).

Employer: UT-Battelle / Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

UT-Battelle / Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Security: Ability to obtain and maintain DOE (and possibly DOD) clearances; drug testing

Senior IT leader role over infrastructure, operations, multi-cloud, and AI-enabled digital services, reporting to the CIO. You’ll shape enterprise cloud strategy (M365, Azure, hyperscalers), drive automation/DevSecOps and AIOps, manage large budgets and teams, and lead rollout of enterprise AI tools across the lab.

Duplicate listing also appears under Oak Ridge National Laboratory; it’s the same role (Requisition Id 17446).

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full posting, and toss in a tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.