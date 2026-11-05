undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 Oak Ridge TN IT Openings: Multiple High-Security Roles
Oak Ridge is buzzing with cleared tech roles right now, especially in national lab work. If you’ve got Windows, AI/ML, or cyber skills, these are worth a look.
Windows Systems Engineer
- Employer: Oak Ridge National Laboratory / UT-Battelle
- Location: Oak Ridge, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Security: Active DOE Q, DOD Top Secret, or DOD TS/SCI required
Hands-on role managing Windows servers, VMware, storage, and Active Directory in a high-security research environment. Great fit if you like complex infrastructure, STIG/compliance work, and supporting national security science projects. Includes broad benefits (medical, retirement, flexible hours, on-site fitness, and more).
AI Cyber Engineer
- Employer: UT-Battelle / Oak Ridge National Laboratory
- Location: Oak Ridge, TN
- Type: Full-time
- Security: Ability to obtain a DOE clearance; active clearance preferred
Blend AI/ML and cybersecurity to build models, pipelines, and benchmarks for cyber and cyber-physical security. Ideal if you have an MS in CS or related field, solid ML/deep learning skills, and interest in cutting-edge national security research, with strong lab benefits and support for growth.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—ORNL and UT-Battelle post new tech roles often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.