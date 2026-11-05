🏥 Oak Ridge TN Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Local & Travel Roles

Oak Ridge has a steady flow of healthcare openings right now, from hospital roles to in‑home care and short travel contracts. If you’re licensed and flexible, there’s good variety here.

Employer: Covenant Health – Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge

Covenant Health – Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Part-time / PRN, variable shifts

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic imaging in a regional hospital known for advanced cardiac, neuro, and ortho care. Great fit if you’re ARRT-registered and want flexible hours in a well-resourced imaging department.

Employer: Covenant Health – Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge

Covenant Health – Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: PRN/Occasional, day shift

Salary: Not listed

Plan and deliver OT evaluations and treatments, with a focus on evidence-based care and strong documentation. Ideal for a Tennessee-licensed OT who wants hospital-based experience with daytime flexibility.

Employer: Covenant Health – Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge

Covenant Health – Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time, 80 hrs/pp, day shift

Salary: Not listed, $20K sign-on bonus for experienced RNs

Provide specialized nursing care in the heart cath lab, including assessment, care planning, and coordination with the cardiology team. Great for an experienced TN RN who wants weekday days and a strong sign-on incentive.

Employer: Medical Solutions LTC

Medical Solutions LTC Location: Oak Ridge, TN (Travel role)

Type: Travel, 6-week contract, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr day shifts

Estimated Pay: $1,978 per week (based on posted bill rate)

Short-term Assistant DON (RN) role in long-term care with strong weekly pay and classic travel perks: day-one medical, dental, vision, 401(k), housing options, stipends, and license reimbursement. Good match if you like leadership, quick contracts, and flexibility.

Employer: Quality Private Duty Care

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide one-on-one care to clients in their homes, supporting daily needs and care plans while working closely with families. Offers flexible schedules, PTO, 6 paid holidays (including your birthday), 401(k) match, health/dental/vision, and free life insurance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related openings you can browse.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.