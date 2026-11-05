👔 Several Executive & Management Roles in Oak Ridge, TN

Oak Ridge is buzzing with high-level leadership roles right now, especially in nuclear and financial services. If you’ve been waiting for a step-up move, this is a strong week to look.

Employer: ORNL Federal Credit Union

ORNL Federal Credit Union Location: Oak Ridge, TN (onsite, senior leadership)

(onsite, senior leadership) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead culture, community impact, and member and employee experience for a major local credit union. This role sits on the senior leadership team and shapes everything from engagement programs to community giving and member feedback strategy.

Alternate listing with same role: SVP Culture & Impact (Indeed)

Employer: Geosyntec Consultants (Longenecker & Associates, a Geosyntec Company)

(Longenecker & Associates, a Geosyntec Company) Location: Oak Ridge, TN – Centrus Energy site

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Competitive; exact amount not listed

Oversee construction activities for DOE-related work at the Centrus Energy site. You’ll guide contractors, schedules, and safety in a fast-paced environment; DOE experience and a Q clearance are big pluses, and U.S. citizenship is required.

Employer: AtkinsRéalis

Location: Remote, based out of Oak Ridge, TN office

Type: Full-time

Salary: $149,000 – $249,000/year, depending on experience and location

Lead new nuclear and fuel cycle projects with full responsibility for scope, budget, safety, and team leadership. This is a senior role for someone with deep commercial nuclear and project management experience who wants to direct large, complex programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.