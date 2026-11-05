🏗️ Oak Ridge Engineering Roles with Multiple $90K+ Openings

Oak Ridge is buzzing with high-tech engineering work, especially around nuclear, energy, and national lab projects. If you’re an engineer who likes complex systems and real impact, this is a strong moment to look around.

Employer: ENERCON Services, Inc.

ENERCON Services, Inc. Location: Oak Ridge, TN (nuclear design group; some remote flexibility noted)

(nuclear design group; some remote flexibility noted) Salary: USD $90,000 – $180,000/year

Type: Full-time (can also be PT or long-term limited basis per posting)

(can also be PT or long-term limited basis per posting) Work on civil/structural design for nuclear, power, and heavy industrial projects. Great fit if you have 3+ years with concrete/steel and want a path from mid-level up to principal engineer with leadership and mentoring opportunities.

Employer: ENERCON Services, Inc.

ENERCON Services, Inc. Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Salary: USD $95,800 – $185,000/year

Type: Full-time

Focus on pipe stress analysis and support design for nuclear and non‑nuclear projects. Ideal if you have 3+ years in piping systems, experience with tools like AutoPIPE/PIPESTRESS, and enjoy deep code work plus cross-discipline collaboration.

Employer: Sargent & Lundy

Location: On-site at TRISO-X Fuel Fabrication Facility, Oak Ridge, TN

Salary: $118,023 – $180,313/year

Type: Full-time, on-site (5 days/week)

Lead a team delivering complex electrical design for nuclear facilities—power studies, design change packages, equipment specs, and client interface. Best for a BS EE, 10+ years power plant design, and several years leading design groups.

Employer: UT-Battelle / Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead configuration management for the High Flux Isotope Reactor (HFIR), including design authority duties, inspection and reliability programs, and life‑extension planning. A strong match if you have 12+ years in high-consequence environments and know DOE/ASME codes.

Employer: UT-Battelle / ORNL

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Early-career role (0–3 years) doing hands-on lab work and design for nuclear fuel cycle research. Good for a B.S. in Chemical Engineering, interest in uranium chemistry/fuel cycle, and comfort writing reports and papers.

Employer: Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Design high-speed rotating equipment and precision components for gas centrifuge isotope separation. Great if you have BS ME + 3+ years machine design, strong SolidWorks skills, and experience with tight tolerances and vacuum systems.

Employer: AtkinsRéalis

Location: Remote, based out of Oak Ridge, TN

Salary: $72,000 – $138,700/year

Type: Full-time

Design and analyze electrical systems for nuclear and commercial energy projects from a remote setup. Good fit for 3+ years experience, strong grounding in codes (IEEE/IEC), and comfort with drawings, calcs, and multi‑discipline teamwork.

Employer: Y-12 National Security Complex

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Senior role guiding nuclear criticality safety across production facilities—setting controls, leading improvements, and advising operations. Best for 7+ years in NCS, strong production experience, and ability to influence multiple teams.

Employer: Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL)

Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Lead wire fabrication and wire drawing R&D for alloys like aluminum, copper, steels, nickel, and refractory metals. Ideal if you have 8+ years industrial/applied R&D, hands-on wire processing, and enjoy linking processing–microstructure–properties.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—Oak Ridge engineering roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.