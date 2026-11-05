💰 Oak Ridge, TN Accounting & Finance – Multiple Roles $50K–$160K

Oak Ridge has some solid money-minded roles open right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to high-level leadership and underwriting.

Below are several strong picks in Accounting & Finance hiring in Oak Ridge, TN.

Employer: Jobot (for a global industrial equipment manufacturer)

Jobot (for a global industrial equipment manufacturer) Location: Oak Ridge, TN

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 per year

Type: Full-time

Lead the full close process, budgets, cost accounting, and internal controls for a long-standing, family-owned manufacturer. This is a senior role where you’ll manage accounting staff, own inventory and production cost analysis, and be the finance point person for US and Canada tax and compliance.

Employer: P&L Business Services, LLC

Location: Oak Ridge, TN (in-person)

Salary: From $50,000 per year (DOE)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Local public accounting firm looking for a detail-focused Staff Accountant who must have public accounting experience and strong QuickBooks Desktop & Online skills. You’ll handle daily bookkeeping, A/R and A/P, payroll, multi-state sales tax, and business tax returns, with perks like a flexible schedule, PTO, holidays, and weekly pay.

Employer: Acrisure (Wholesure)

Location: Oak Ridge, TN (on-site presence expected)

Salary: Not listed

Type: Full-time

Senior-level role underwriting and managing a workers’ compensation book of business within Wholesure’s program portfolio. You’ll evaluate complex risks, set pricing and terms, work closely with agents and carrier partners, and support program growth, with access to Acrisure’s broad benefits and career paths.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—good roles in Oak Ridge don’t stay open long.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.