Looking for a loyal dog in Conroe, TX? These adoptable pups are hoping for a fresh start with families who understand their needs and are ready to give them love and patience.

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mutt mix

Black Mouth Cur / Mutt mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Conroe, TX)

Personality & notes: Wendy has lived with her brother Peter Pan for 6 years, and they’ve always been together. Her current family would love to see them adopted as a pair. She is kennel trained and described as a loving dog with her people. She is a chronic barker and will bark at everyone and everything, and it takes her a bit to warm up to new people, so she’ll do best with someone patient and understanding.

👉 Meet Wendy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Black Mouth Cur / Mutt mix

Black Mouth Cur / Mutt mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with White Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Conroe, TX)

Personality & notes: Peter Pan has lived with his sister Wendy for 6 years, and they’ve always shared a home. His family hopes they can stay together in their new home. He is kennel trained and is described as very loving with his people. Like Wendy, he is a chronic barker who barks at everyone and everything, and he needs time to warm up to new people. A calm, patient adopter who understands this will be important for his success.

👉 Meet Peter Pan and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky

Husky Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate with White

Brown/Chocolate with White Adoption Fee: $40

Shelter/Organization: Montgomery County Animal Shelter (TX)

Location: Conroe, TX

Hazlet is a young Husky with a striking brown-and-white coat. As a Husky, she’ll likely do best with an active person or family who can give her regular exercise and mental stimulation. Her low adoption fee through the county shelter makes her a great option for someone ready to commit to a high-energy, intelligent dog.

👉 Meet HAZLET and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Conroe, TX, please consider opening your home to one of these dogs—especially bonded pair Wendy and Peter Pan, who are hoping to stay together. Share this with friends and neighbors so these pups can find their forever families.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.