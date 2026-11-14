Looking for a dog in Conroe, TX? These adoptable pups are hoping for a safe, loving home. All details below come straight from their current owners or shelter listings.

Breed: Shepherd / Belgian Malinois mix

Shepherd / Belgian Malinois mix Age: Adult (11 years)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn

Tan/Yellow/Fawn Adoption fee: $1

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Conroe, TX)

Training & behavior: House trained, crate trained, walks nicely on leash, knows sit, stay, down , and a release command (“free”).

House trained, crate trained, walks nicely on leash, knows , and a release command (“free”). Home needs: Does best as the only pet in the home and does not do well with other animals. She does not sleep on furniture or beds and is described as doing wonderful as a solo house dog.

Lou sounds like a great match for a calm home where she can be the only animal and enjoy her golden years in peace.

👉 Meet Lou and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Shih Tzu

Shih Tzu Age: Adult (about 2.5 years)

Gender: Female

Female Color: Not listed

Not listed Adoption fee: $300

Shelter/Org: Active Paws Rescue

Personality: Described as a “total people dog” and cuddle bug who loves treats, car rides, and being right by your side.

Described as a and cuddle bug who loves treats, car rides, and being right by your side. Training & behavior: Housebroken and not destructive.

Housebroken and not destructive. Home needs: Wants to be the only dog in the home and does not like to share her food or bed. Best for someone who is home more often than not and wants a loyal little shadow.

Sunny is perfect for someone wanting a small companion dog who will stick close and soak up attention.

👉 Meet Sunny and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Labrador Retriever mix

Labrador Retriever mix Age: Young

Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black

Tan/Yellow/Fawn with Black Adoption fee: $40

Shelter/Org: Montgomery County Animal Shelter (TX)

TONY is a young Lab mix at the county shelter, which means he’s likely energetic and ready to learn. Please check his shelter listing for the latest notes on his temperament, health, and whether he’s fixed or vaccinated.

👉 Meet TONY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Young

Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $40

Shelter/Org: Montgomery County Animal Shelter (TX)

DIOR is a young pittie mix looking for a fresh start. The shelter can share more about her behavior with other dogs, kids, and her medical status.

👉 Meet DIOR and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult

Gender: Male

Male Color: Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White

Gray/Silver/Salt & Pepper with White Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Conroe, TX)

Personality: Described as a “gentle giant,” sweet and very loving.

Described as a Background: Adopted from a shelter and has been an amazing dog, but his current family’s busy schedule means they can’t give him the time and exercise he needs.

Adopted from a shelter and has been an amazing dog, but his current family’s busy schedule means they can’t give him the time and exercise he needs. Home needs: Best for someone who can handle an energetic dog and give him plenty of activity and attention.

Thor sounds like a wonderful companion for an active person or family who wants a big, loving buddy.

👉 Meet Thor and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Husky mix

Husky mix Age: Adult

Gender: Female

Female Color: White with Gray/Silver

White with Gray/Silver Adoption fee: $0 (no fee listed)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Conroe, TX)

Personality: Very energetic and loving , enjoys being around her people, cuddles, and scratches.

Very , enjoys being around her people, cuddles, and scratches. Activity level: Loves exercising, running around outside, and playing fetch.

Loves exercising, running around outside, and playing fetch. Home needs: Would do best in a home without small animals.

Lala would be a great fit for an active home that enjoys outdoor time and can give her lots of play and attention.

👉 Meet Lala and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Conroe, TX area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please consider one of these pups. Visit their links, reach out to the listed shelter or private owner, and share this with friends who might be looking.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.