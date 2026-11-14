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Oak Point
📅 Cocoa with Santa & first responders before Winterfest
13 days ago
📅 Cocoa with Santa & Our Hometown Heroes – Before Winterfest
Bring the kids out for a cozy holiday hour on December 5th from 3:30–4:30 PM before Winterfest in Oak Point.
Kids can:
- Sip hot cocoa
- Listen to a Christmas story
- Make a festive holiday craft
- Write and send a letter to Santa through Santa’s Mailbox
They’ll also get to meet Santa along with Oak Point’s Police Officers, Firefighters, and EMTs.
It’s a quick, family-friendly way to kick off your Winterfest evening and let the kids enjoy some holiday magic with our local first responders.
More Info: Cocoa with Santa & Our Hometown Heros! • Oak Point...
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