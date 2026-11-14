📅 Cocoa with Santa & Our Hometown Heroes – Before Winterfest

Bring the kids out for a cozy holiday hour on December 5th from 3:30–4:30 PM before Winterfest in Oak Point.

Kids can:

Sip hot cocoa

Listen to a Christmas story

Make a festive holiday craft

Write and send a letter to Santa through Santa’s Mailbox

They’ll also get to meet Santa along with Oak Point’s Police Officers, Firefighters, and EMTs.

It’s a quick, family-friendly way to kick off your Winterfest evening and let the kids enjoy some holiday magic with our local first responders.