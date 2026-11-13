📅 Cocoa with Santa & Our Hometown Heroes – Dec. 5

Bring the family out for a cozy holiday hour before Winterfest!

On December 5, from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM, kids can meet Santa and spend time with Oak Point’s Police Officers, Firefighters, and EMTs.

Enjoy:

Hot cocoa

A Christmas story

A fun holiday craft

Sending a letter to Santa through Santa’s Mailbox

It’s a short, kid-friendly event, perfect to kick off your Winterfest evening. Just show up with the kids and enjoy some holiday fun with neighbors and local first responders.

Time: 3:30–4:30 PM, December 5

Where: Before/alongside Winterfest in Oak Point