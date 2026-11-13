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Oak Point
📅 Cocoa with Santa & first responders on Dec. 5
10 days ago
📅 Cocoa with Santa & Our Hometown Heroes – Dec. 5
Bring the family out for a cozy holiday hour before Winterfest!
On December 5, from 3:30 PM to 4:30 PM, kids can meet Santa and spend time with Oak Point’s Police Officers, Firefighters, and EMTs.
Enjoy:
- Hot cocoa
- A Christmas story
- A fun holiday craft
- Sending a letter to Santa through Santa’s Mailbox
It’s a short, kid-friendly event, perfect to kick off your Winterfest evening. Just show up with the kids and enjoy some holiday fun with neighbors and local first responders.
Time: 3:30–4:30 PM, December 5
Where: Before/alongside Winterfest in Oak Point
More Info: Cocoa with Santa & Our Hometown Heros! • Oak Point...
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