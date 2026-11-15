Oak Park has some solid customer-facing jobs right now, from convenience stores to wireless and shipping. Good mix of part-time and full-time, with chances to grow if you want to stay long term.

Employer: 7-Eleven

7-Eleven Location: Oak Park, MI (in person)

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $14.00/hour

Evening shift role where you’re the face of the store—help customers, run the register, and keep things clean and stocked. Flexible schedule, training to become a Certified Sales Associate, and room to move up if you like the convenience store world.

Employer: FedEx Office

Location: Oak Park, MI

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed (check posting for details)

Front-of-store role helping people with printing, signs, graphics, and shipping. Good fit if you like learning equipment, staying busy, and solving customer problems while working with a small team.

Employer: T-Mobile

Location: Oak Park, MI

Type: Part-time

Part-time Pay: $19.50/hour base + $5.00/hour training pay (first 90 days); guaranteed at least $20/hour with incentives

Help customers pick phones and plans while building your sales and tech skills. Comes with strong benefits (even for part-time), stock grants, and a clear path to move into a higher-earning Mobile Expert role.

If something looks good, apply soon and don’t be shy about tossing your hat in the ring for more than one.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.