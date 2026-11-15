Oak Park neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. Take a look below and see if something fits your home, wardrobe, or toolbox.

Item: Kids toy bundle with play mat and Spider-Man backpack

Details: Includes a colorful play mat, Spider-Man backpack, toy piano, and an action figure. Great for keeping little ones busy and for pretend play.

Condition: Not stated (assume gently used; check photos on listing)

Location: Oak Park, Oak Park, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Craftsman bow saw

Details: Used bow saw, listed as in good condition. Handy for trimming branches or small yard projects.

Location: Oak Park, Oak Park, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Assorted free items

Details: Poster says: “Free take it all or take some whatever you need come and take it.” A mixed batch of household items and decor. You can pick and choose or take everything. Check the listing photos to see what’s included.

Location: Oak Park, Oak Park, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Men’s brown suit

Details: Classic men’s brown suit, free to a new home. Great if you need something for work, interviews, or events. Size and fit are not listed, so be sure to ask the poster.

Location: Oak Park, Oak Park, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: White electric iron

Details: Compact white electric iron with a black cord. Easy to use and a nice backup or starter iron for light ironing jobs.

Location: Oak Park, Oak Park, MI

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Oak Park tend to go quickly, so if you see something you like, click through, check the details, and message the poster soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.