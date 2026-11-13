Oak Park’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from clinics to big national brands. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you like helping patients face‑to‑face.

Employer: LIFE SKILLS VILLAGE

LIFE SKILLS VILLAGE Location: Oak Park, MI (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: Up to $40.00/hour

Highlights: Work with both pediatric and adult patients in an outpatient rehab setting. You’ll follow PT treatment plans, help with exercises and mobility, and teach home programs. Strong benefits (401k with match, health, vision, PTO, CE credits) and a multidisciplinary team.

Employer: CVS Health

Location: Oak Park, MI (retail pharmacy)

(retail pharmacy) Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

(about 40 hours/week) Pay Range: $16.50 – $25.00/hour

Application window: Anticipated close 01/12/2027

Anticipated close Highlights: Front‑line role helping fill prescriptions, support immunizations (where allowed), and assist patients at the counter and drive‑thru. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options) and structured training to grow your skills.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Oak Park, MI and surrounding territory

and surrounding territory Type: Full-time , Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM , rotational weekends

, Monday–Friday, , rotational weekends Pay: Salary based on experience (mileage reimbursement included)

Salary based on experience (mileage reimbursement included) Highlights: Float between patient service centers and client offices doing advanced blood draws, including pediatric, geriatric, and hard sticks. Day‑one medical for eligible FT staff, strong wellness programs, 401(k) with match, education assistance, and lots of career growth potential.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.